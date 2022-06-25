FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Sets New 1-Year High at $172.75

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $172.75 and last traded at $172.50, with a volume of 5407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $169.01.

FCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.50.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $723.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.83 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,437,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,604,000 after purchasing an additional 299,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,204,000 after purchasing an additional 68,485 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 7.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,229,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,264,000 after purchasing an additional 86,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,190,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

