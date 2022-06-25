FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Sets New 1-Year High at $172.75

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $172.75 and last traded at $172.50, with a volume of 5407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $169.01.
FCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.50.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,437,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,604,000 after purchasing an additional 299,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,204,000 after purchasing an additional 68,485 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 7.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,229,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,264,000 after purchasing an additional 86,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,190,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter.
FTI Consulting Company Profile (NYSE:FCN)
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
