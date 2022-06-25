Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.56

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.56 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.06), with a volume of 791132 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.68 ($0.06).
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The stock has a market cap of £20.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38.
About Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM)
