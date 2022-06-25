Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.56

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.56 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.06), with a volume of 791132 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.68 ($0.06).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The stock has a market cap of £20.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38.

Get Fulcrum Utility Services alerts:

About Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM)

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure services and solutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It engages in the designing, installing, and coordinating new electricity, gas, water, and fiber connections for homebuilders, and industrial and commercial (I&C) developers; provision of advice and support services; and design and delivers electric vehicle charging connections, high voltage electrical infrastructure, and specialist gas infrastructure, as well as connections to solar farms, wind farms, and battery storage sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Utility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Utility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.