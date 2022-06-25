Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Shares of Full Metal Minerals Ltd. (CVE:FMM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83.
Full Metal Minerals Company Profile (CVE:FMM)
