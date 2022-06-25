Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s previous close.

FNKO has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. Funko has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $25.08.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $308.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Funko will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $178,697.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 522,573 shares of company stock worth $9,869,003. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Funko by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Funko by 221.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 8,667.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Funko by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

