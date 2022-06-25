Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s previous close.
FNKO has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.
NASDAQ FNKO opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. Funko has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $25.08.
In other Funko news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $178,697.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 522,573 shares of company stock worth $9,869,003. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Funko by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Funko by 221.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 8,667.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Funko by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Funko Company Profile (Get Rating)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Funko (FNKO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.