FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Darden Restaurants, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Darden Restaurants in a report released on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $7.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.40. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $7.37 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.47.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $119.81 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.54 and its 200 day moving average is $133.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.