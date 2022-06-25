GAP (NYSE:GPS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of GAP from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on GAP from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.67.

NYSE:GPS opened at $9.46 on Friday. GAP has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -285.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of GAP by 54.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 189,872 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in GAP by 470.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of GAP by 34.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

