Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 27,150 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 193.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,150 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZM. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,767,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,867,000 after buying an additional 83,580 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,562,000 after acquiring an additional 789,132 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,035 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $418,128,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.42.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $747,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $244,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $122.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.95. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.03 and a 1-year high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

