Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 8,987 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1,492.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Waters by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Waters by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Waters by 0.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.00.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $328.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $288.32 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.42.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

