Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $6.31 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605,193 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $56.74. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

