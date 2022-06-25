Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $6.37 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Lam Research by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,641 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $32,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $450.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $475.91 and a 200 day moving average of $553.30. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $411.39 and a 52-week high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $668.74.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

