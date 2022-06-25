Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 764 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.76.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

