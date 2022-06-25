General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th.

General Electric has decreased its dividend by an average of 52.4% per year over the last three years. General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect General Electric to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $67.08 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.32.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.36.

In other news, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $37,000. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $220,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 22.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

