General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Reduced by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 71,735 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 138.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 107,818 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 62,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 27.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.16.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GM opened at $34.82 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.