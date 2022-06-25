Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.17

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 29686427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter. Gerdau had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.116 dividend. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 705.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,758,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after buying an additional 2,415,672 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,684,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after buying an additional 47,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000.

Gerdau Company Profile (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

