Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.17

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 29686427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.
The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47.
Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter. Gerdau had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 705.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,758,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after buying an additional 2,415,672 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,684,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after buying an additional 47,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000.
Gerdau Company Profile (NYSE:GGB)
Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.
