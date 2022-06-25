Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 642765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Specifically, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 51,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $132,216.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 960,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Gevo alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $504.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 18.69 and a quick ratio of 18.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92.

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Gevo had a negative net margin of 7,625.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Gevo by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,830,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167,904 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gevo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,853,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gevo by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Gevo by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,119,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 661,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Gevo by 691.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 589,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 515,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.