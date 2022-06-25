GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 29500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.57 million and a PE ratio of -9.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14.

Get GGL Resources alerts:

About GGL Resources (CVE:GGL)

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, nickel, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds. The company was formerly known as GGL Diamond Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GGL Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GGL Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.