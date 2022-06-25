Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 192.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.06. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

