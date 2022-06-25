Glassman Wealth Services Has $3.29 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.6% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,959,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 848 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 894.0% during the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 497 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,370.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,298.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2,595.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

