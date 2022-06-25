GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,414,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $294,262. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $70.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.55. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $90.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

