Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 1,183 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,561 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after buying an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after buying an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average is $47.20. Intel Co. has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

