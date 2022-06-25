Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Cuts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7,826.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 178,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after buying an additional 176,415 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 323,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE:EMR opened at $82.03 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.76.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.12.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.