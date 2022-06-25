Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $2.88 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $162.84 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.51 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.48 and its 200-day moving average is $187.46.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Argus decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.29.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

