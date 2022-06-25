Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Medtronic by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 8,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 17,129 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 476,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $52,918,000 after acquiring an additional 80,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.08. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

