Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $3.74 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,472 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $182.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.69.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

