Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $4.03 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 24,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $3,220,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 9,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $209.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.77. The stock has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.24.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

