Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $4.51 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global stock opened at $341.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.60.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

