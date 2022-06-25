Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $6.09 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

IEMG opened at $49.78 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $55.52.

