Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $7.46 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $150.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.90 and its 200-day moving average is $155.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.28 and a one year high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

