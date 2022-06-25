Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 7,233 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 170.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,157 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 793,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $7,622,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $117.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $318.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.49.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

