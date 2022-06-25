Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $248,192,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,685,000 after buying an additional 106,240 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,797,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,025,000 after buying an additional 206,880 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,176,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,870,000 after buying an additional 903,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $108,941,000.

JPST stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $50.30.

