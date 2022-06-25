Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in AON were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in shares of AON by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of AON by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in AON by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $271.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.53. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $223.19 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 0.94.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.98.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

