Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 4,161 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,409,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,977,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 85.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,359 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $639,597,000 after acquiring an additional 483,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,758,090,000 after acquiring an additional 399,872 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $114.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.81. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.37 and a 52-week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

