Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Shares of Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 64100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25.
Granada Gold Mine Company Profile (CVE:GGM)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Granada Gold Mine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granada Gold Mine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.