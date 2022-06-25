Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This is an increase from Growthpoint Properties Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Get Growthpoint Properties Australia alerts:

In other news, insider Francois Marais sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.38 ($3.04), for a total value of A$109,375.00 ($75,954.86).

Growthpoint provides spaces for people to thrive. For more than 10 years, we've been investing in high-quality industrial and office properties across Australia. Today, we own and manage 58 properties, valued at approximately $4.2 billion.4 We actively manage our portfolio. We invest in our existing properties, ensuring they meet our tenants' needs now and into the future.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Growthpoint Properties Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growthpoint Properties Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.