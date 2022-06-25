H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FUL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Shares of FUL opened at $61.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.28. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $57.60 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.60.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.69%.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $97,802.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 130.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,652,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile (Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.