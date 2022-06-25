Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $180.00

Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 188 ($2.30), with a volume of 2389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.33).

The stock has a market capitalization of £225.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 191.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 200. The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Hansa Investment alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Hansa Investment’s payout ratio is 0.20%.

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Phoenix Fund Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.