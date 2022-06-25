Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $180.00

Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 188 ($2.30), with a volume of 2389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.33).
The stock has a market capitalization of £225.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 191.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 200. The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Hansa Investment’s payout ratio is 0.20%.
Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Phoenix Fund Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
