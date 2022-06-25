HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,582 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,278,000 after purchasing an additional 321,524 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,546,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,091 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith acquired 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HCA opened at $182.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.13 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.88.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

