HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stock Holdings Raised by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,166 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,381 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 2.6% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $19,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 26,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,696,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,004,000 after buying an additional 27,884 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $39,222,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HDB opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $106.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.34.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.522 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.91%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

