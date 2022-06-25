Head-To-Head Analysis: Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) & Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) and Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Banking System and Univest Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Banking System 31.91% 9.30% 1.14% Univest Financial 27.43% 10.45% 1.15%

This table compares Columbia Banking System and Univest Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Banking System $630.16 million 3.64 $202.82 million $2.80 10.43 Univest Financial $292.95 million 2.58 $91.80 million $2.69 9.49

Columbia Banking System has higher revenue and earnings than Univest Financial. Univest Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Banking System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Columbia Banking System and Univest Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Banking System 0 3 2 0 2.40 Univest Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus target price of $35.60, indicating a potential upside of 21.96%. Univest Financial has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.18%. Given Univest Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Univest Financial is more favorable than Columbia Banking System.

Volatility and Risk

Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Univest Financial has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Univest Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Columbia Banking System pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Univest Financial pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Univest Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Columbia Banking System shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Univest Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Univest Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Columbia Banking System beats Univest Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Banking System (Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; agricultural, asset-based, builder, and other commercial real estate loans, as well as loans guaranteed by the small business administration; and professional banking, treasury management, merchant card, and international banking services. In addition, it offers wealth management solutions that include financial planning services, such as asset allocation, net worth analysis, estate planning and preservation, education funding, and wealth transfer; long-term care, and life and disability insurance solutions; individual retirement solutions comprising retirement planning, retirement income strategies, and traditional and Roth individual retirement accounts; and business solutions, which comprise business retirement plans, key person insurance, business succession planning, and deferred compensation plans to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, investment, and administrative trust services, such as personal and special needs trusts, estate settlement, and investment agency and charitable management. It operates a network of 153 branch locations, including 68 in the state of Washington, 59 in Oregon, 15 in Idaho, and 11 in California. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

About Univest Financial (Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations. The Wealth Management segment offers investment advisory, financial planning, and trust and brokerage services for private families and individuals, municipal pension plans, retirement plans, and trusts and guardianships. The Insurance segment provides commercial property and casualty insurance, employee benefits solutions, personal insurance lines, and human resources consulting services. It serves customers primarily in Bucks, Berks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, and York counties in Pennsylvania; and Atlantic, Burlington, and Cape May counties in New Jersey through 37 banking offices. The company was formerly known as Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania and changed its name to Univest Financial Corporation in January 2019. Univest Financial Corporation was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania.

