Head to Head Comparison: Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) vs. VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) and VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and VNET Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies $703.70 million 3.31 -$257.90 million N/A N/A VNET Group $971.32 million 0.94 $78.48 million ($0.18) -34.78

VNET Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cyxtera Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and VNET Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies N/A -28.89% -5.93% VNET Group 10.41% 8.95% 2.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cyxtera Technologies and VNET Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75 VNET Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Cyxtera Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.03%. VNET Group has a consensus price target of $16.82, indicating a potential upside of 168.69%. Given VNET Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VNET Group is more favorable than Cyxtera Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VNET Group has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VNET Group beats Cyxtera Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

VNET Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc., an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet. The company also provides operating system support and assistance with updates, server monitoring, server backup and restoration, server security evaluation, firewall services, and disaster recovery services; site selection, planning, design, and construction services for wholesale and retail data centers. It serves information technology and cloud services, communications and social networking, gaming and entertainment, e-commerce, automobile, financial services, and blue-chip and small-to-mid-sized enterprises; government agencies; individuals; and telecommunication carriers. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 40 self-built data centers and 64 partnered data centers with 78,540 cabinets under management. The company was formerly known as 21Vianet Group, Inc. and changed its name to VNET Group, Inc. in October 2021. VNET Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

