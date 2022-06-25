Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,030.00

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,030 ($12.62) and last traded at GBX 1,040 ($12.74), with a volume of 9207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,085 ($13.29).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,183.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,267.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.32 million and a P/E ratio of 1.74.

In other Henderson Opportunities Trust news, insider Harry Morgan purchased 700 shares of Henderson Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,180 ($14.45) per share, with a total value of £8,260 ($10,117.59).

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

