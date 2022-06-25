Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,777 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Henry Schein worth $45,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,453,000 after purchasing an additional 60,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60,128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,690,000 after purchasing an additional 209,220 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,342,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,576,000 after purchasing an additional 55,830 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,272,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,610.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.50.

Henry Schein stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.89. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.25 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

