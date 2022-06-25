Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 100.51% from the stock’s current price.

HRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Herc to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Herc currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.17.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $89.77 on Thursday. Herc has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $203.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.02.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.20). Herc had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Herc will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Herc by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Herc by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 867,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,827,000 after acquiring an additional 66,064 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Herc by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC lifted its position in Herc by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 23,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

