Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,143 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 295,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPE. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.06 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

