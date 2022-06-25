Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HXGBY shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 106 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Danske raised shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 142 to SEK 134 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

HXGBY opened at $10.76 on Friday. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.0832 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

