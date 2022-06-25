Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.61

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.61 and last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 6172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HEP. StockNews.com downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holly Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 41.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 164,527 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 416,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 36,334 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 35,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 312,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 24,359 shares in the last quarter.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

