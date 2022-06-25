Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Director Jack Engelkes Buys 25,000 Shares

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) Director Jack Engelkes bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.58 per share, with a total value of $514,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,287.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HOMB opened at $20.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $26.64.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.41 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 66,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

