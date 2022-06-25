Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Shares Gap Down to $3.48

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.48, but opened at $3.39. Home Point Capital shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 515 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Home Point Capital to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Home Point Capital from $3.60 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities lowered Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $539.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.26). Home Point Capital had a net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $158.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Point Capital Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

