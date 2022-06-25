Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.6% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HON opened at $180.02 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.92 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.52. The company has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

