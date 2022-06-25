HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,739 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of HubSpot worth $44,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total value of $2,551,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 684,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,578,573.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,074 shares of company stock worth $5,315,182. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUBS opened at $343.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $348.24 and its 200-day moving average is $460.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.49 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.88 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.40.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

